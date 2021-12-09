James Investment Research Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,867.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,711.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.