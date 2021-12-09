James Investment Research Inc. Sells 7,180 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 217,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $71.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.