James Investment Research Inc. Trims Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,912 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.28% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of ONLN opened at $61.57 on Thursday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98.

