James M. Chirico Sells 30,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVYA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,405 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,532,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,951 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

