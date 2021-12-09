James M. Chirico Sells 30,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AVYA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.48.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
