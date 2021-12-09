Jarvis Network Price Reaches $0.0594 on Major Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $441,405.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00217655 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

