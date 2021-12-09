Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) vs. Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jason Industries and Shapeways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jason Industries and Shapeways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shapeways has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.00%.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jason Industries beats Shapeways on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

