Jasper Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,935 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,388% compared to the average volume of 130 call options.

NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 1,314,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75). As a group, research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JSPR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,030,000.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

