Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Shares of SGIOY stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

