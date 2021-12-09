Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 2,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PINS traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,331,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,129,580. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 80.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 16.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 90.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

