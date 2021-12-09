JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.