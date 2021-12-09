JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Acquires $513,150.00 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JOAN traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 272,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,134. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $422.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

