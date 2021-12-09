JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz Sells 78,627 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 272,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

