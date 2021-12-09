JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz Sells 78,627 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 272,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.