Jobchain Achieves Market Cap of $6.55 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $8,293.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,633,348,141 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

