JOE Hits Market Capitalization of $320.59 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, JOE has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $320.59 million and approximately $18.19 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,477.04 or 0.99951617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 135,135,094 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

