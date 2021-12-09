John P. Mcgarrity Sells 11,100 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $101,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE XFLT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.