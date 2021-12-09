Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $57,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of JCI opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.