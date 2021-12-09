Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $2,039,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 147,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $432.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.99 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

