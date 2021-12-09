Joint Ventures (JOINT) Achieves Market Cap of $63,711.41

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $63,711.41 and $10,096.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00218889 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

