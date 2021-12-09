Jose Enrique Valdes Sells 6,300 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 6,300 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $235,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXPI traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $36.03. 465,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

