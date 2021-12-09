Joshua Horowitz Buys 7,811 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,285.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LMB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 30,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

