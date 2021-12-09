JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Neutral

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

