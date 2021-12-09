JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Underweight

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $16.50 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

