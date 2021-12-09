JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 650

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.35) to GBX 650 ($8.62) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.28) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.23) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.88) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.61) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.44).

Shares of LON SHB traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 612.50 ($8.12). 119,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,402. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 625.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 615.54.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

