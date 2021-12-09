JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 297

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 392 ($5.20) to GBX 297 ($3.94) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.11) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 344.40 ($4.57).

ROO traded down GBX 2.42 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 237.68 ($3.15). 1,018,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,129. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 284.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.50. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 218.38 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.26).

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.69), for a total value of £1,929,967.74 ($2,559,299.48).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

