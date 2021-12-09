SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SunPower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SunPower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

