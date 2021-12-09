JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 325

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 358 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.46) to GBX 351 ($4.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.83) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.67 ($5.27).

Shares of LON TRN traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.74). 449,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,782. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.72.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

