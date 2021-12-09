JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 325

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 358 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.46) to GBX 351 ($4.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.83) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.67 ($5.27).

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of LON TRN traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.74). 449,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,782. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.72.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.