JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 673,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,756,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $474.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

