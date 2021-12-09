JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($57.02) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SXS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,370 ($57.95) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.81) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.69) to GBX 3,150 ($41.77) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.78) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,051.60 ($40.47).

Get Spectris alerts:

SXS stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,617 ($47.96). The company had a trading volume of 31,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,520. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,737 ($36.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($55.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,716.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,836.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.