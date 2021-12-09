JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 32” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 31 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.38.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

