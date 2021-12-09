JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) to Overweight

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.55.

Get Temenos alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71. Temenos has a twelve month low of $117.16 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.