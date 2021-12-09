JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,762,919 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

