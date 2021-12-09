Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.13

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.13 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.80 ($0.22). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.23), with a volume of 2,638,461 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £415.47 million and a PE ratio of 11.40.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.