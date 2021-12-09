Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7,680 ($101.84). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 7,660 ($101.58), with a volume of 3,548 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.99 million and a PE ratio of 48.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,820.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

