Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,200 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,000. Adobe comprises 2.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $653.10 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $636.82 and a 200 day moving average of $614.19. The company has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

