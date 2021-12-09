Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. RealReal accounts for 0.8% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of RealReal worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $141,000. Arnhold LLC increased its position in RealReal by 55.7% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RealReal by 126.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RealReal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,527 shares of company stock worth $4,055,828. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

