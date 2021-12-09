Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 7,500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises approximately 1.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.11.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,329 shares of company stock worth $101,739,001. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $311.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

