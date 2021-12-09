Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Trims Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 1.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

