Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. Anaplan accounts for about 1.9% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Anaplan worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $2,961,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares in the company, valued at $42,221,028.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,553 shares of company stock worth $12,333,812. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.