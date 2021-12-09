Jupiter Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $621,458.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08491870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.80 or 1.00050300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

