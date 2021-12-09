Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given New GBX 6,527 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,632 ($114.47) to GBX 6,527 ($86.55) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($129.96) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($139.24) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($118.42) to GBX 8,910 ($118.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($108.74) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,935.18 ($118.49).

Shares of LON JET traded down GBX 54.50 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,439 ($58.86). 70,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -13.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,269.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,042.76. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 4,029.50 ($53.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,204 ($122.05).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

