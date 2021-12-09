JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0660 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. JUST has a total market cap of $481.64 million and $419.00 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.17 or 0.08589685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00079164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.56 or 0.99821083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

