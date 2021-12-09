K21 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last week, K21 has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00005888 BTC on exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $39.96 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00043079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00221349 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,048,813 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

