Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KHOTF. CA Cheuvreux began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KHOTF opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

