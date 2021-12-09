Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,899.36

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,899.36 ($25.19) and traded as low as GBX 1,815 ($24.07). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,821 ($24.15), with a volume of 61,769 shares changing hands.

KNOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.28) to GBX 2,100 ($27.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.41) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,899.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Tom Burnet purchased 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($23.92) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($331,686.25).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

