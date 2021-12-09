Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Kaman posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 375.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kaman by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kaman by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

