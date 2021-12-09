Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KPLT. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Katapult alerts:

KPLT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Katapult by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Katapult by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.