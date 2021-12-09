Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $3.62 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00007598 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $519.47 million and approximately $80.33 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00177374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.76 or 0.00578134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 153,280,665 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,174 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

