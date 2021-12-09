Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.02. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 304,084 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $971.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 23,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.