Kecia Steelman Sells 5,182 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ULTA stock traded down $7.57 on Thursday, hitting $404.52. 100,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,216. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

