Keep4r (KP4R) Price Tops $8.27 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $715,012.48 and approximately $564.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $8.27 or 0.00016792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00225131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.